Heavy Rain and Floods : Centre will give generous support to flood hit Kerala, says Amit Shah

Central Home minister Amit Shah has announced that the centre will give generous support to Kerala, which is struggling with the ongoing floods. The news was shared by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam through his Facebook post.

The governor said that he had contacted the Home Minister through phone and conveyed about the situations in various parts of the state. He had also submitted a report regarding the flood-affected areas to the home ministry. He had pointed out the increasing death toll, conditions of the people who had to be displaced because of the disaster and the difficulties faced during rescue operations in the report. Following this, Amit Shah contacted him and assured generous support to the state.

The governor also informed the home ministry about the discussion he had with CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the flood situation. Earlier, Central minister V Muraleedharan had announced that the central government will hand over Rs 52.27 crores to the state as an emergency fund.