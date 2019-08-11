India vs West Indies : Rahkeem Cornwall set to become heaviest cricketer in the world

West Indian selectors picked Rahkeem Cornwall for the Test series against India starting on August 22 in Antigua. The all-rounder weighs 140 kgs, the heaviest in International cricket, in case he is selected to play the test. The selectors have not included the West Indian veteran Chris Gayle who wanted to play his last test series in West Indies.

Rahkeem Cornwall has played 55 matches at the First Class level and has 2224 runs at an average of 24.43 and 260 wickets at an average of 23.60 to his name. The West Indies selectors have picked him for the Test series against India which starts on August 22 at his home ground in Antigua.

Australia’s Warwick Armstrong who played 50 tests in the early 1900s weighed 139 kgs during his playing days considered to be the heaviest cricketer played International Cricket.

“Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time,” said panel chief Robert Haynes.

Chris Gayle, who earlier said that he wanted to play Test and ODI against India, was picked for ODIs but now has been dropped for Test series. Gayle has played 103 Tests for West Indies and has scored 7214 runs, and he is one of the four players to score two triple hundreds in Tests.