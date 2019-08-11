Indian captain Virat Kohli’s bottle cap challenge with Ravi Shastri’s commentary goes viral : Watch Video

Late on Saturday, Kohli shared a video on his Twitter handle with a caption: “Better late than never, #BottleCapChallenge”.

In the 15-second long video, Kohli can be seen holding his bat and keeping his eyes fixed on the bottle. With a clean swing of the bat, he then proceeds to open the cap of the bottle.

What makes the video dramatic is head coach Ravi Shastri’s voice in the background — commentary.The right-handed batsman took to Twitter to share the video of the challenge while writing: “Better late than never. #BottleCapChallenge.”

Here is the tweet from Virat Kohli:

Kohli is not the first cricketer to take up the challenge. Prior to him, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Jofra Archer also tried out their hands at it. All of them did the challenge in their own unique way. The other interesting thing about Kohli’s clip was the old commentary of India’s head coach Ravi Shastri. The commentary was running in the background as Kohli aced the challenge.