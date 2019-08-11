Kerala Rain Fury: Nayanthara Makes an Impassioned Plea, Check this Out

The intensity of rain which wreaked havoc across the northern part of Kerala is becoming feeble now. Rescue operations are still going on in many parts of Kerala and favourable weather will help a long way to save more people. Kerala had not yet recovered from the aftermath of a flood that occurred last year and actress Nayanthara has come out with a Facebook post, seeking support and prayers for the rain-hit Kerala.

“Kerala is going through yet another tough time in the form of floods in most parts of the State. So let’s stand together and Support our God’s Own Country to overcome this difficult situation. Deeply Saddened by seeing the people of Kerala suffering and losing their life and property to the Floods yet again. Praying to God to have mercy on Kerala, also please contribute in the form of Food, Clothing, and Shelter to the People who have been struck with this famine.

Let’s Stand Together. Support and Pray for Kerala” she wrote on Facebook.

Check out her Fb Post: