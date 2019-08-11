Scrapping of Article 370 will end terrorism in Kashmir,says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, that gave special status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, will lead to the end of terrorism and progress of the region. Shah reiterated that Article 370 should’ve been removed long ago as it was not beneficial to the country.

“As a legislator, I firmly believe Article 370 should’ve been removed long ago. As a Home Minister, there was no confusion in my mind about the consequences of removing Article 370. I’m confident terrorism in Kashmir will finish and it’ll move ahead on the path of development now,” the Union Home Minister said at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkiah Naidu.

The BJP-led government’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union territories secured Parliament’s approval on Tuesday with the Lok Sabha passing the new measures with an over two-thirds majority. The Rajya Sabha gave its approval to the resolution on Monday.