CBSE hikes board exam fees for SC/ST students ; General to pay double

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday hiked the fees of Class X and XII board examinations for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200. Besides, the amount has also been doubled for those from the general category, who will now have to pay Rs 1,500.

Issued last week, the notification said that the fee for practicals for Class XII too has been raised by Rs 70 per subject. Instead of Rs 80, now they will have to pay Rs 150 for each practical. The migration fees which was Rs 150 earlier, has also been increased to Rs 350.

“100 per cent visually impaired students are exempted from paying CBSE examination fees. The student, who fails to deposit the difference in CBSE examination fee before the last date, will not be registered and will not be allowed to appear in the 2019-20 examination,” an official told news agency PTI.

The students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class 10 and 12. Earlier it was Rs 5000. For them, the fees for an additional subject in Class 12 has been fixed at Rs 2,000, as against Rs 1,000 earlier.