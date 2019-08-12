Kerala Floods : Man donates amount to CM’s relief fund by selling his scooter ; FB post goes viral

Kerala man named Aadhi Balasudha is becoming a role model to entire Kerala through his contribution to CM’s relief fund . He has made a donation to the relief fund by selling his scooter.

He says in his FB post, “I don’t have a monthly salary, I don’t have more than enough money, but the money I got by selling my scooter goes to CM’s relief fund.”



Many have come forward praising Aadhi for his great gesture and compassion towards fellow humans. Adi is a photographer and Graphic designer based in Kozhikode.