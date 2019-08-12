Kerala Floods : No red alert today ; Orange alert in 6 districts

The situation is getting better in Kerala as there has been a reduction in the rainfall throughout the state. The Meteorological department announced that there will not be a red alert in the state tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for 6 districts tomorrow. Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargode are the districts which have received the orange alert.

The meteorological department has also issued orange alert for Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad on 13th while Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram received orange alert for 14th. The department also issued a warning to the fisherfolk as there is a high chance of strong winds of about 40 to 50kms in the coastal areas.