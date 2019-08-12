Zomato delivery boys refuse to deliver beef and pork,begins strike

Zomato delivery boys in Howrah, West Bengal, have been on an indefinite strike since Monday, protesting that the food being delivered by them is hurting their religious sentiments.Delivery boys belonging to both Hindu as well as the Muslim community have refused to deliver beef or pork during the festive celebrations of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha to be celebrated this week on Monday.

They have put forward two of their demands. One is a pay hike and the other that the company must stop playing with the religious sentiment of their employees.The employees have reportedly, informed their higher authorities but there is no response from them until now.

Mousin Akhtar, a Zomato food delivery staff said, “Recently some Muslim restaurants have been added to the online food delivery app. But we have some Hindu delivery boys who are denying to delivery beef. And it’s been heard that in few days we have to deliver pork, which we refuse to deliver. We are also facing payout issues and have the least medical facilities. All these are hampering the fraternal bond between us as we have to deliver food which is not permitted by our religion. Our religious sentiment is being hurt. The company knows everything, but in spite of helping us they are using false allegations against us.”