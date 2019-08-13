Brave elderly couples fight armed robbers: Video

An elderly couple bravely chased away the armed robbers who tried to break their house. The incident took place in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu on August 11. The CCTV footages of the incident shared on

Twitter has become viral on social media.

In the video footages, Shanmugavel aged 70 can be seen sitting in the veranda of the house in Kalyanipuram. An armed robber comes from the behind and pulls him back with a piece of cloth around his neck makes to strangulate him.

While he tries to free himself, his wife 65-year-old Senthamarai comes out of the house. And another robber enters their home with a sickle. In a bid to rescue her husband she started throwing footwears on the robber.

As the struggle continues, the Shanmugave man falls down from the chair. Following this, he gets up and picks up a chair and starts hitting the robbers with it, while his wife keeps throwing objects like dustbin and stool on them.

Despite continuous attempts by the robbers to harm them, the elderly couple kept up a brave fight throughout, protecting themselves and attacking the miscreants with whatever object they found in proximity.