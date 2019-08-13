Kerala Rain Fury: Congress Leader Criticised For His Travel in a MakeShift Boat, Where Water Levels were Not Alarming

The relief and rescue works are going on in Kerala after rain fury hit the south Indian state. Amidst many brave stories coming from different parts of the state where people risked their lives and livelihood to help others, the report of Congress leader Radhakrishnan Kotteyil using a makeshift boat in a place where water levels were hardly covering the entire feet, cut a stark contrast.

Radhakrishnan Kotteyil, a local Congress leader shared the picture of him being carried in a makeshift boat made of a huge basin. “it was an experience visiting the camp at Vellara Kanjippura” he wrote on Facebook, sharing the picture.(Fb post below)

But social media did not spare him as people pointed out that the water levels are too low for someone to be carried like that. We are not sure about whether the Congress leader had any health issues as some have claimed, that prevented him from wetting his feet.

Check out some of the Fb Posts criticizing the Congress leader.