Noushad is Kerala’s Hero Amid Rain Fury, But a Few Invent Communal Angle. Check this Out

Mr Noushad, a street vendor in Kochi is the hero of Kerala, after he set himself as a model for others, by donating nearly 10 sacks of new clothes kept for festival sale, when a group of volunteers approached him for donation to help victims of rain fury.

Social media is still talking about his exemplary and selfless act, ever since the video of him packing the clothes and shifting it to the vehicle had surfaced. The whole nation is proud of Noushad, but some people cannot stop themselves from inventing communal and political angle to his action.

Among many disturbing Facebook posts that surfaced on the Internet, one was about the religion of Noushad and wondering why Hindu’s are not heroes in flood!

“I have a doubt. In both floods the hero’s who emerged were Muslims. Why nobody from Hindu is becoming a hero? Doesn’t Hindu Vedas say that they should help people who are in distress? There is a lot to learn from Islam (Fb Post below)

It is quite unfortunate that even at the face of this disaster, people cannot just appreciate the acts of people without digging into the religion of the people.