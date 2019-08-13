Shocking Comments: Man Tries to Malign the Image of Noushad, Kerala’s Flood Hero. Check this Fb Post

Mr Noushad, a street vendor in Kochi has emerged as the hero of Kerala, after he set himself as a model to emulate for others, by donating nearly 10 sacks of new clothes kept for festival sale, when a group of volunteers approached him for donation to help victims of rain fury.

Social media is still praising his exemplary and selfless act, ever since the video of him packing the clothes and shifting it to the vehicle had surfaced. But in a shocking comment that’s replete with disrespect towards Noushad, a man from Kerala has come up with a theory that claims Noushad was tricking people.

He(Noushad) is an intelligent merchant. If he does like this(the act of donation) people will send double the money back to him. Also, more people will come searching for his shop. At best, he might have donated clothes worth Rs 10-20000, he might have already got three times this amount” wrote this Man on Facebook”. (Original post below)

His Fb post has been met with severe abuses from all corners.