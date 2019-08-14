J&K : Government removes all restrictions in Jammu

Restrictions imposed on people’s movement and communication links in Jammu following revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution have completely lifted, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Munir Khan. However, the clampdown will continue in Kashmir ‘for some time’.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security cover and prohibitory orders were imposed a day before the Modi government announced that it has withdrawn special status for the state.

“Law order situation is totally under control. There have been localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar district and other districts, which had been contained and dealt with locally. There have been no major injuries,” the top cop said.

“There have been localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar & other districts, which have been contained. There have been no major injuries. There have been a few pellet injuries, they were treated. Our biggest endeavour is that no civil casualty should take place,” he added.