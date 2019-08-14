“I believe it is a huge strategic blunder by Modi. He has played his final card,” claims Pakistan Prime Minister

Pakistan has not ended its provocations on the Indian government’s move to revoke Article 370 and 35A. As Pakistan is today celebrated its independence day, the Prime Minister of the country has come with sharp criticism against India government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the Indian government’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir a ‘strategic blunder’. He said this while addressing a special session of the assembly of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in Muzaffarabad.

” I believe it is a huge strategic blunder of Modi. it will cost Modi and his BJP government heavily. I consider it a big miscalculation by Modi. He has played his final card”, Khan said. ” I will become the voice for Kashmir. I will be Kasmir’s ambassador”, he added.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also claimed that the new move by the Indian government has helped to internationalize the dispute. The Pakistan government has observed the independence day of the country in solidarity with the Kashmiris. Pakistan has also decided to observe Indian independence day as ‘Balck Day’ across Pakistan.