“Modi Govt wants to implement the agenda of Hindutva”,says Asaduddin Owaisi

Addressing an Id Milap function on Tuesday at the party headquarters Darrusalam, Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not have the sense and political wisdom of Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel. ‘When they took a decision on the Kashmir, they did so in the interest of the country. (Mr Modi) is claiming that they are following Shyama Prasad Mookerji but they don’t know his stand on Kashmir, that he had acknowledged Article 370.’

Mr Owaisi said the BJP government had scrapped special status given to Kashmir under Article 35A. ‘Not only Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Prad-esh and other regions are also accorded special status,’ he said. ‘There are many places where other Indians cannot purchase land.’

Mr Owaisi said that Mr Modi considered then RSS chief Guru Golwalkar as his hero. ‘Golwalkar had written a letter in 1961 to the National Integration Council that the federalism of Hindustan promotes secularism.’

The MIM president said scrapping of Article 370 was against the concept of federalism and it contradicted the two judgments of the Supreme Court.

The apex court had stated that Article 370 was not temporary. ‘The Modi government wants to implement the agenda of Hindutva,’ he said.