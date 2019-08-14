School supervisor fined in UAE for this reason

Federal Court in Sharjah has imposed a fine of 10,000 UAE Dirham on a school supervisor. The school supervisor in Sharjah was fined for forcing the student to walk barefoot under the mid-day sun. The supervisor forced student to do this as a punishment.

The Sharjah Federal Court has found out that the accused was guilty of posing a grave risk to the life of the child. The case was later referred to the Civil Court for Compensation.

The father of the child lodged a complaint on the police station on May 9, 2018. In the complaint, it is accused that the supervisor took the shoe of his son for an entire class as a punishment. After the class, the student approached supervisor and requested for his shoes but the accused insulted and humiliated the child, said the child’s father.