A special poster of ‘Indian 2’ released on Independence Day

The new poster released by the makers of the film ‘Indian 2’ wishing Independence Day wishes has become viral on social media. The latest poster released on today.

Designed in the backdrop of a city defined by its skyscrapers, the red-hued poster has actor Kamal Hassan standing tall as his character in the film Senapathy wearing Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose style outfit.

The film is the sequel of Tamil film ‘Indian ‘ released in 1996. The film directed by Shankar has Kamal Hassan again in the lead role playing Senapathy, the freedom fighter who fought against corruption. Kamal Hassan has won the National award for the film.

The film has Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.

The shooting of the film has started on Monday this week. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the budget of the film is said to be Rs.200 crores.