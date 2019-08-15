Holidays declared for educational institutions

The district administration has declared a holiday on tomorrow for educational institutions in the Kottayam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Ernakulam districts. The holiday will effective to only those institutions that are functioning as relief camps.

All educational institutions including professional colleges in the Kottayam, Vaikkom, Changnacherry will be closed for tomorrow. In addition to this, the schools which function as relief camps in Meenachil and Kanjirappalli taluks of Kottayam district will be closed tomorrow.