Independence Day 2019: Scuba divers raise tricolor undersea 

Our nation is celebrating the 73rd Independence Day today. And a group of scuba divers had decided to celebrate it in a different way. And they had done it also.

The scuba divers from Puducherry has raised the tricolor under the sea. They raised tricolor in the depths of the Bay of Bengal.

The divers swam down 60 feet to the ocean floor to raise the National Flag. It took 30 minutes for them to complete the whole exercise. The divers hoisted the flag under the Bay of Bengal on August 13.