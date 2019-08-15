Independence Day Special : Virat Kohli shares a strong message to all Indians

Virat Kohli urged Indians to work together towards progress of the country on occasion of the 73rd Independence Day.

A day before the Independence Day, Virat Kohli, led India to a dominating One-Day International (ODI) series victory over the West Indies. Virat Kohli, who played the role of a sheet anchor in India’s chase in the final ODI, took to Twitter and said, “Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let’s work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. Jai Hind”.