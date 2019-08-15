Republic Day on Independence Day ! Esha Gupta trolled ; says account hacked ; Details Inside

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is getting trolled for wishing Happy Republic Day on the freedom of day of India.

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, The actor tweeted, “Gantrantra Diwas ke hardik subhkamnaye (Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Republic Day’)”.

However, the tweet was later deleted but Twitterati didn’t spare her.Netizens pointed out that Independence Day is called Swatantra Diwas in Hindi.

Many people started trolling her.

After that, Esha Gupta said that her Twitter account had been hacked.