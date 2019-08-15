These UAE leaders are sending congratulatory message to India on Independence Day

The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Kovind.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, on the occasion.