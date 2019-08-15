This is how Ladakh marked the ‘first Independence Day’

The Union territory of Ladakh has now celebrated their first Independence day . Men and women dresses in traditionl goucha and kuntop were seemed hurring towrds the city’s polo ground with their children in tricolours.

There were banners which expressed the grattitude towrds PM Modi.

Rinchin Norbu, 71 years, had travelled 160 km from Nubra Valubra Valley with 10 family members. “In 70 years, we never got anything until now,” he asserted.

The BJP leader Ram Madhav attended the flag hoisting ceremony. He has asserted that decision to make Ladakh an independent UT was a gift for the region