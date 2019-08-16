13 Feet-long rock python caught on camera while swallow out a stray dog : Watch Video

In such a video a 13 feet-long rock python was caught on camera swallowing out the whole stray dog it had swallowed near a forest.

According to the local wildlife enthusiast in Udaipur in Rajasthan, who shot the harrowing video stated that the python swallowed the canine’s body within 14 seconds and then briefly rests on it before heading off.

The wildlife who shot the video on his mobile phone said, as reported by Daily Mail, “On Wednesday morning, we were on an animal rescue operation. On the way, we saw some people disturbing a 13ft-long rock python that had eaten something. As we got closer to the reptile, it was spilling out the kill which was a street dog.”

Adding more, he said, “Pythons take almost half an hour to swallow – and they can swallow the prey more than its diameter because their jawbones are not connected. It takes a lot of energy to do this manoeuvre, so if they sense a predator nearby, they will regurgitate their prey instead to conserve their energy and flee.’