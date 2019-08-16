CPI(M) Local Committee Member Collects Money From Distressed people in Relief Camp

In a shocking incident, Omanakuttan, a CPI(M) local committee member in Kurupankulangara, was seen collecting money from distressed people in the flood relief camp at Cherthala in Alappuzha district. In visuals aired by a news channel, Omanakutttan can be seen asking money from people as the rent for a vehicle that brought essential materials to the camp. Here is the video(Courtesy Vishnu G.S)

In the video, it can be seen that Omanakuttan is taking money from the distressed people, much to the bewilderment of the people who were there. A few women can be seen looking at him in shock. The video was shot by a man who reached the camp. It is known that Omanakuttan was the convenor of the camp last time, but has no such responsibilities assigned this time around.

There are about 130 families in this camp and it is reported that a good share of them are SC/ST.