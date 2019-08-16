Heavy Rain and Floods : Man washed away while crossing flooded river ; watch video

According to a video shared by ANI, the man can be seen crossing the flooded river in Rajgarh, however soon, he gets washed away while crossing it. The body has been recovered, as confirmed by police. In a similar incident that took place two days back, a mother-daughter duo died in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur as they were washed away in a flooded nullah while clicking selfies.

The deceased had gone out of their house to view a flooded nullah. While attempting to click selfies, the culverts they were standing on collapsed. Both of them ended up falling into the nullah and their bodies were swiftly washed away.