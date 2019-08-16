Heavy Rain : Govt declares holiday for schools and colleges

Kerala saw water receding in many districts even as the death toll in the state rose to 104 on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of the country in the next few days.

Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in various taluks of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Malappuram, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kannur districts on Friday (16/8/2019).District Collector P B Nooh has informed that all colleges, anganwadis and schools of Thiruvalla Taluk of Pathanamthitta district will remain closed on Friday.

In other Taluks, schools and colleges functioning as relief camps will have holiday. All educational institutions including Anganwadis in Kottayam district’s Kottayam, Vaikom and Changanassery Taluk will remain closed on Friday.Educational instructions functioning as relief camps in Meenachil, and Kanjirapally taluk will also remain closed on the day.

In Malappuram’s Eranad, Nilambur and Kondotti taluks educational institutions will remain closed.In Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kannur and Alappuzha, only schools functioning as relief camps will have holiday on Friday.But in the Kuttanad Taluk of Alappuzha, all educational institutions will remain closed.