India may change ‘No First Use’ nuclear policy: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hinted that India may change its nuclear policy. The country now has a ‘no first use policy’ on nuclear weapons but it may change in future, he said. He said this while addressing media persons at Pokhran in Rajasthan.

” Till today, our nuclear policy is ‘No First Use’. What happens in the future depends on the circumstances”, he said in Pokhran where the nuclear experiments of the country took place two times. The Union Defence Minister visited Pokhran on today to pay respects to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

” India attaining the status of a responsible nuclear nation became a matter of national pride for every citizen of this country. The nation will remain indebted to the greatness of Atal Ji”, Rajnath Singh tweeted.

The statement of the defence minister came in the middle of worsening relationship nad mounting tensions between Pakistan.