M.A Nishad Takes a Dig at Suresh Gopi While Heaping Praises on Trivandrum Mayor

Kerala needs all the help it can get at the face of this rain fury and Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala is at the forefront of helping the people affected at the northern part of Kerala. The mayor of Thiruvananthapuram has been lauded for his leadership and initiative in sending loads of essentials to the flood victims. Although the several volunteers who worked hard for this deserve an equal or more amount of credit, Prasanth has been the center of focus. Director M.A Nishad, in a Facebook post, appreciated the efforts of Prasanth but used the occasion to take a dig at Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi tried to lift Thrissur, the news is that he suffered back pain from his effort. He might be tired. He could have at least consoled the mother of Linu, who lost his work in flood relief works. Mohanlal and Mammooty have called her, Jayasurya offered money”. he said.

M.A Nishad is known to be a left sympathizer and it seems did not let the opportunity to glorify mayor Prasanth. He could have also used the opportunity to laud the efforts of several volunteers in Kerala who made it really possible.

During the Loksabha elections, Nishad had called Suresh Gopi a ‘Slave-Gopi’.

Suresh Gopi is not a fool, he enjoys the tag of slave-Gopi. He himself has confessed that he is the slave of Modi. But this is Kerala. People who believe in a secular nation are here. You cannot cheat people the way you cheat them in North India” Nishad had said in his Facebook post during Loksabha elections.