Protest Against India in U.S Fails, No Takers For Anti India Protests

Pakistan has been restless ever since India abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir. In yet another incident that exemplifies their desperation, Pakistani supporters in the U.S tried to hold anti-India protests in the U.S, but were outnumbered by the Indian supporters, in Chicago. There were Indian Independence day celebrations held in many parts of the country too.

Indian diaspora living in different parts of the country came together with Indian flags, waving them and chanting slogans. Pakistan supporters, fewer in number could not come anywhere near the Indian mass and their anti-India protest failed to grab any attention or make any impact.