Rahul Gandhi ‘best brother in world’,says Priyanka Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan day

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared an old picture of herself with Rahul Gandhi while describing him as the “best brother in the world”.Priyanka took to Twitter and said, “Rahul Gandhi, I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! …best brother in the world!”

@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! ?..best brother in the world! pic.twitter.com/rD3CrvHY8v — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 15, 2019

The brother-sister duo has always been very expressive of the love and the bond they share.Along with her tweet, Priyanka also shared some throwback pictures of the duo from their childhood.