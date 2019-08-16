Sonia Gandhi,Rahul skip Independence Day event at Red Fort

Congress president Sonia Gandhi skipped the Independence Day event at Red Fort and the ‘At Home’ hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.She unfurled the national flag at the Congress headquarters here and said there is no place in India for bigotry and fanaticism, and asked the nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance and discrimination to truly cherish freedom.

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Thursday raised questions over the absence of Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi at the Independence Day celebration in Red Fort.

In a post on Twitter, Malviya criticised the two leaders for missing the celebration and said, “Today both Sonia Gandhi, Congress President again and Rahul Gandhi, Congress President till recently gave the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, a miss. India didn’t even blink at their absence but it is unusual for opposition leaders to not honour democratic traditions.”

This is the second time Sonia has skipped the Independence Day event at Red Fort since the Narendra Modi government came to power. She attended the Independence Day events in 2014, 2015 and 2017, and Rahul Gandhi attended the event last year as he was Congress president then. In 2016, Sonia had skipped the event as she was unwell. Rahul, who was then Congress vice-president, had unfurled the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters.

There was no response from the Congress on why its chief skipped the events.