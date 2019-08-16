T.G Mohandas Takes a Dig at Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan. Don’t Miss this Hilarious Tweet

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has often been criticized for the host of advisors he has and the trend is not falling despite the tight financial situation of the state. It was a day ago that the government decided to appoint a special liaison officer to oversee government cases at the high court. C.M also has advisors in various fields including media, press, finance, law, and development. BJP Intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas, in a sarcastic tweet has taken a dig at Kerala C.M’s affinity for advisors.

“Should go to Thiruvananthapuram. It is known that the Chief Minister is about to appoint a ‘Flood Advisor’. Cabinet rank is there too. Not sure about the pension, but let’s go and find out. Only if we take the lottery we stand the chance of winning it,” wrote T.G on Twitter(original post below).

The C.M is not up to appointing a flood advisor, but his tweet is a jibe at the fact that C.M is continuing to create more advisors despite the financial crunch.