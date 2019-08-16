Triple Talaq: First case registered in Kerala

A man was arrested for giving instant divorce by triple talaq to his wife in Kozhikode. This is the first case registered in the state of Kerala after the practice of triple talaq was criminalized. P.K.Husam, a native of Cheruvadi, Mukkam in Kozhikode was arrested by Mukkam police.

The arrest was on the direct instruction of Thamarasserry court. The court issued an arrest warrant under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The police arrested him under the charges of 2,3 sections of this act.

This is the first arrest in the triple talaq case in Kerala. Earlier Hussam’s wife has submitted a petition in Thamarasserry court.

Parliament on August 1 approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offense. Parliament approved legislation criminalizing the practice of triple talaq, which allows a man to divorce his wife by repeating the word “talaq” three times.