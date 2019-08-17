Brother of Afghan Taliban chief killed in a blast

The brother of Afghan Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada was killed in a bomb blast on Friday at a mosque in southwest Pakistan. Hafiz Ahmadullah was the younger brother of the Taliban leader.

The explosion took place in a mosque on 16 of this month. Four people were killed and more than 20 injured in the explosion. The mosque is situated some 25 kilometres from the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province.

As per the Taliban, Akhundzada used to teach and lead prayers at the complex. Hafiz Ahmadullah was the imam of the Khair Ul Madarais mosque in the town of Kuchlak, on the outskirts of Quetta, that came under attack during Friday prayers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. The mosque and an adjoining religious school were known to be visited by members of the Afghan Taliban.