Release date of Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Laal Kaptaan’ announced

The release date of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Kahn’s new film ‘Laal Kaptaan’ has been announced. The epic action-drama film will be released on October 11. Saif Ali Khan is portraying the role of a ‘naga Sadhu’ in the film. The film revolves around two warring brothers out for revenge.

The makers had a special treat for Saif Ali Khan fans on his 49th birthday. The makers also released a teaser on Friday.

The 36-second video shows Saif Ali Khan applying vibhuti (ash) to his forehead, as “Har Ram Ka Apna Raavan, Har Ram Ka Apna Dussehra” echoes in the background.

The film is directed by Navdeep Singh. Navdeep Singh is the director of much acclaimed ‘NH 10’. The film is bankrolled by Anand L Rai under his production Colour Yellow.