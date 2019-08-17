Sridevi’s daughter to romance with Vijay Deverakonda in this film

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor seems to be planning to staerrt her career in South Indian film industry. The actor is set to work with her crush. Janhvi Kapoor has been approached by Puri Jagannadh for his next with Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Earlier, announcing the news of Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Puri Jagannadh, Charmee Kaur, who is producing the film, tweeted, “It’s OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh ..Lavanya presentation under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur .. More details coming soon .. till than stay tuned !!! Urs Charmee kaur