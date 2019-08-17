The most handsome man in the world goes to; guess who ?

It is Not Chris Evans or Robert Pattinson who is regarded as the most handsome man in the world but Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Yes, the actor has been named as the ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’ by the US-based agency.

Hrithik holds a number one spot by beating actors celebs like Chris Evans, David Beckham, Robert Pattinson and Omar Borkan Al Gala.

“The actor recently topped the ‘Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019’. He is also riding high on the success of his recent release Super 30; though he pulled-off a complete de-glam look of a teacher.” soruce tolf hindustan times.

Hrithik said, “Well, it’s broccoli. Just kidding! I’m thankful for this title although, on the face of it, it’s not really an achievement. According to me, if there’s anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it’s their character. A good character will always make you look more attractive.” asserted Hrithik Roshan.