Another Setback to Imran Khan: the U.S Cuts Aid to Pakistan by this Huge Amount

Pakistan has been desperately trying to get the International community involved in the Kashmir issue but with little avail so far. India’s neighbours had sought the help of U.S President Donald Trump to settle the Kashmir issue, but Trump advised Imran Khan to solve the Kashmir issue by discussing with India.

Now in another jolt to Pakistan, the US reduced the aid to the cash-strapped Pak by nearly $440 million. With this, America has brought down its commitment to 4.1 billion.

It is reported that the US had apprised Khan about its decision to bring down the aid three weeks before his planned visit to Washington. The move from the U.S comes within a year after they had cut down the aid worth $300 million to Pakistan for their failure to tackle terrorism. Pentagon too had cut the financial aid to Pakistan earlier this year for the same reason.