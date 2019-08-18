Binoy Kodiyeri Goes to Sabarimala, Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Facebook Post Gets Flooded with Comments Like these…

Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had visited Sabarimala temple yesterday and the issue caught pubic attention for a number of reasons. To start with, Binoy is awaiting the result of the DNA test to determine whether he is the father of the child of Bihari women. Also, Kerala’s CPI(M) party has been in the news many times for not permitting its workers to engage in religious rituals. The question arises if any of those restrictions apply to the son of party leaders.

Anyway, Bineesh Kodiyeri, another son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was his usual self, making a Facebook post about Kerala government’s initiative to provide books for students who lost it in the floods. But as it normally happens, most of the comments under his posts are asking about his brother’s visit to the hill temple. Check out a few of the comments.