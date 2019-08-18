BJP MP calls for renaming ‘JNU’ as ‘MNU’

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans said that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘MNU’. Hans Raj Hans is the BJP MP from North-West Delhi.

Hans Raj Hans, a popular Punjabi singer said this while attending a programme at the University. “Pray that everyone remains peaceful and there are no explosions. We are paying for the mistakes of our ancestors. I suggest we name it (JNU) MNU (Modi National University). There should be something under Modi’s name too,” he said. He was at the University to perform at an event ‘Ek shaam shaheedon ke naam’, also hit out at the Nehru-Gandhi family while speaking about the Kashmir issue.

BJP is the third party of Hans Raj Hans. He joined Shiromani Akali Dal in 2009. Later he joined Congress in 2006. But he quit the party after 11 months and joined BJP.

This is not the first time that the proposal to rename JNU has come up in the public debate. In 2016, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had proposed to rename the university in the name of Freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, named after India’s first Prime Minister Nehru was founded in 1969. The university is known for its radical, ultra-left wing ideology.