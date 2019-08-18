Here’s the complete list of public holidays in UAE: for private and public sector employees

The UAE government has earlier this year in March has announced that the private sector employees will be provided with more holidays in the country. The holidays of the private sector employees will get, in line with the number of days enjoyed by the public sector employees.

Now the UAE cabinet has approved public holidays for the public sector for the years 2019-2020. The new announcement the private sector employees have equal official holidays as public sector employees. They will get 14 official public holidays. The UAE cabinet has approved the decision.

The new decision by the UAE cabinet aims at enhancing the balance between the two sectors and supporting the national economy in its various fields. Also, this decision will make it easier for citizens and residents to plan their vacations in advance and to strengthen social ties between all segments of society.