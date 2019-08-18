Indian Army Officer Gets Threats From Pakistan, Asked to Stop Tweeting About Indo-Pak Issues. Check out these Tweets

Pakistan cannot win a straight war against India, failed to get international community involved in Kashmir issue and having found no other way, it seems, has resorted to cheap social media games. They have been creating and hacking Twitter accounts of army officers on either side of the border, and now have issued threats to Army Veteran Major Surendra poonia(Retd). In the messages he received, he has been asked to stop tweeting about India-Pakistan issues.

Mr. Poonia shared the screenshots of the threats he received from PAK ISI and said that they cannot silence a soldier. In one of the messages he received, there is a threat that news about him sleeping with someone else’s wife will soon flash.

Pl have a look at the open threat/calls I/My Family received from Pak ISI/their moles in India/USA@OfficialDGISPR So this is the way you will fight with Me & My @adgpi ?

You can’t silence a Soldier.

I’m ready..Bring it on

????? ????/????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ???#IWillNotRelent pic.twitter.com/FjhKW8RkxE — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 17, 2019

I have received threatening VoIP calls by Pakis asking me to stop Tweeting or they will malign my name. They are calling & threatening my family members & friends. Just want to send them my Regimental insignia. @OfficialDGISPR this is BALIDAN. And we don’t know the meaning of fear, tweeted Poonia. Check out the tweets.

I have received threatening VoIP calls by Pakis asking me to stop Tweeting or they will malign my name.They are calling & threatening my family members & friends.Just want to send them my Regimental insignia. @OfficialDGISPR this is BALIDAN. And we don't know the meaning of fear. pic.twitter.com/Jkl7z0qyDx — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 17, 2019

– @VodafoneIN

The calls made to me/my family on VoIP claimed-they have paid your company to trace my exact location.Apparently,Your employees hav given my EXACT locations to Pak ISI/their moles in India/US.

How can your org sell the privacy of citizens for money ? r v even safe? pic.twitter.com/7gFEWev1Lo — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 17, 2019