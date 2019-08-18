Pakistan Resorts to Cheap Tactics. Creates Fake Twitter Profiles to Spread Hate and Misinformation. See these Tweets

Pakistan is trying each and every weapon in their arsenal to see if it can upset India’s designs for Kashmir. After failing to get the international community involved in the Kashmir issue, Pakistan it seems has resorted to really cheap tactics. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), public relations wing of the Pakistan armed forces, is reportedly spreading fake news through fake Twitter profiles.

According to media reports, Pak-based individuals broke into the Twitter account of an Indian Army officer and posted a tweet that says he decided to quit the force since Pakistan killed 25 of his unit Jawans and there is no coverage from media.

Soon another fake handle with the name of @Shahid09873 popped up and identified itself as a Pakistani Army colonel. A tweet was made from this profile which claimed that the Indian army killed about 50 Pakistan soldiers and therefore he is quitting.

The two sets of tweets received significant attention in the cyberspace on both sides of the border. Twitter has suspended both the accounts for violating its policies.