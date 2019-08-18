‘Ittymaani Made in China’ Teaser released

The teaser of Mohanlal’s much-awaited upcoming movie ‘Ittymaani Made In China’ is released. Mohanlal has released the teaser on his Facebook page. The film is set to be released for Onam 2019.

The film directed by debutant director duo Jibi Joju is touted to be a fun-filled family entertainer. The teaser also gives vibes of a fun flick as it features Mohanlal and KPAC Lalitha engaging in banter in the Chinese language.

The movie has Mohanlal playing a double role as a father-son duo. Reportedly, the father character is a martial arts trainer based in China, while his son, Ittymaani, is a caterer by profession. He owns the company, Ittymaani Catering Service based in Thrissur.

Madhuri Braganza and Honey Rose plays the female lead in the film. The cast also includes Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Siddique, Vinu Mohan, Aju Varghese, Kailas, Johny Antony, Hareesh Kanaran, Salim Kumar, Sijoy Varghese, Nandu, Aristo Suresh and Swasika.