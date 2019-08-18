No softening of stance towards Pakistan says Rajnath Singh

Pakistani PM Imran Khan is clearly unnerved by the Centre’s warning that now talks will be held only for Pak-occupied Kashmir and defense minister Rajnath Singh’s indication that the Modi government may review the no-first-use nuclear doctrine.

In a series of tweets aimed at garnering support of the international community, he calls the Modi govt a fascist leadership, and alleges that the minorities are under threat. And, ironically, he also questions the safety or India’s nuclear arsenal, when the whole world is actually worried about the threat of Pakistani nukes falling into the wrong hands