“Ready to face any investigation in the phone tapping case” says Kumaraswamy

The former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has now asserted that he is ready for any kind of investigation into the alleged phone tapping case.
I am ready to face any investigation into the telephone taping issue. Let there be an international-level enquiry on phone taping charges against me,” Kumaraswamy told media.
Kumaraswamy also alleged that he was being targeted by regional electronic media channels.
He said: “There is false propaganda by electronic media in which they will not be successful. I have not done anything.”
Kumaraswamy made his opinion right after his successor BS Yediyurappa’s announcement on Sunday morning that the case will be handed over to the CBI.
Post Your Comments