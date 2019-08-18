The aim of Jammu & Kashmir police is to isolate terrorists ; REPORT

The Jammu and Kashmir police is maintaining pressure on terrorists to isolate them so that they cannot mislead the general public, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh has said.

In an interview with PTI, Singh, who has been leading the force since last year, thanked the people of the state for their cooperation in maintaining law and order. “While the security teams comprising police, para-military forces and army have done a splendid job” he asserted.

Our counterinsurgency unit is maintaining pressure to keep these terrorists at bay and definitely we have been able to do it,” he added.