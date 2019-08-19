Human rights are “totally violated” in Kashmir, accuses Chief Minister

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee accused that human rights are totally violated in Jammu and Kashmir. She urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to pray for peace in the state.

She also claimed that she has protested in the streets against human rights violations. She said this on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day. She said this on social media.

“Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir “, Mamta Banerjee tweeted.

” Human right is a subject very close to my heart. In 1995, I was on the road for 21 days to protect human rights violations against deaths in lock-ups’, she again wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier the Union government has revoked Article 370 and Article 35 A which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status and also divided the state into two union territories.